Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, following search on Wednesday.

According to a news release, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives, along with the sheriff’s office, conducted a search warrant on Duvall Way in Anderson.

The search warrant stemmed from an investigation by South Carolina Attorney General’s Office agents, who downloaded files containing child pornography from that location.

The files were reportedly being shared on a publicly available peer-to-peer network.

The case was sent to the ACSO Task Force investigator, which led to the search warrant.

Daniel Troy Fulmer was arrested on four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.