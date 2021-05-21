Man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a criminal sexual conduct investigation in Oconee County.

An investigation into a reported sexual assault in May led to the arrest of a West Union man on a charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Joe Douglas Eugene Rogers was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 3:21 p.m. Thursday. Rogers was released Friday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

On May 13, a deputy received information of a reported sexual assault.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, Rogers was charged with having sexual intercourse with a victim, who is a minor, on May 7, deputies said.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.