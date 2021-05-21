Man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Douglas Eugene (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a criminal sexual conduct investigation in Oconee County.

An investigation into a reported sexual assault in May led to the arrest of a West Union man on a charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Joe Douglas Eugene Rogers was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 3:21 p.m. Thursday. Rogers was released Friday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

On May 13, a deputy received information of a reported sexual assault.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, Rogers was charged with having sexual intercourse with a victim, who is a minor, on May 7, deputies said.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store