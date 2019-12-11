1  of  6
Closings
Man arrested on drug charges after home search in Hendersonville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lawrence William Boykin

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Suppression Unit arrested a man on drug charges following a search of a home in Hendersonville on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office’s news release, deputies searched a home on Toone Town Terrace on Tuesday and arrested Lawrence William Boykin, 37, on charges of felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking heroin and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was being held on $22,800 bond.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin asks anyone with information about suspected drug activity to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.

