Man arrested on drug charges, outstanding warrants in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on drug charges, as well as outstanding warrants.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a home on Whitesides Road on a warrant check on Nov. 13 at around 11:45 p.m.

Deputies arrested Nelson Emmanuel Montgomery, Jr., at the home on outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear on habitual felon, failure to appear on possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear on possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to appear on misdemeanor probation violation.

During his arrest, deputies found 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Montgomery was additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Montgomery was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center on $185,000 bond.