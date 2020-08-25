Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) -Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on drug and firearm charges on Monday.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Malik Lewis, of Candler, on charges of level III trafficking of Fentanyl by possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lewis’ charges reportedly stem from an ongoing investigation that resulted in Jamil Harden Rout, also of Candler, being charged with level III trafficking of Fentanyl by possession on July 14.

According to the release, Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force, Asheville Police Department, SCET, the Community Corrections Division of the NC Department of Public Safety and the NC DMV License and Theft Bureau were involved in Rout’s arrest.