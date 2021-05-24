Man arrested on drug trafficking charges with help from Asheville Police K9 ‘Boss’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints about drug activity in Asheville.

Officers recovered drugs and cash with the help of Asheville Police K9 “Boss.”

Robert Charles Banks, Jr. was arrested after an investigation into multiple Tip411 complaints about drug activity on Hanover Street, Asheville Police said.

During the arrest, Banks ran from officers and threw several items as he ran, police said. After he was safely arrested, Boss retraced Banks’ path and located 57 grams of methamphetamine and $2700.

He was released from jail on an $81,000 secure bond. He was served with an open warrant for driving while license revoked and charged with 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, resisting public officer, and driving while license revoked, not impaired.