Man arrested on drug, weapon charges after police chase in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges after a police chase in Belton.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, Belton Police were conducting surveillance on a known drug location in the Palmetto Parkway neighborhood south of Anderson Street. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle leave the house and attempted to stop it to interview the driver, according to Belton Police Chief Robert Young.

The driver fled, leading officers on a chase towards Anderson. Police requested the assistance of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Anderson County deputies were able to intercept the pursuit on the Belton-Anderson Highway and deploy a device to flatten the suspect vehicle’s tires, police said.

Once the suspect vehicle’s front tires were flattened, the suspect turned onto Plantation Road where he was unable to continue fleeing. Officers assisted by Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies took Demetrius Antwan Jones, 31 of Belton, into custody without incident.

Jones is charged with failure to stop for police, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as other traffic charges.

He is currently at the Anderson County Detention Center pending bond court.

