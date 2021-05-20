Man arrested on meth trafficking charge in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to trafficking meth in Oconee County.

32-year-old Mitchell Montrell Weston, of Townville, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine, according to Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he distributed between 100 and 200 grams of Methamphetamine during the summer of 2020 in Oconee County.

The controlled buy was made by a confidential informant working at the direction of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Weston was booked into the Detention Center by a deputy from the Warrants Division around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Weston was given a $75,000 surety bond.

He was released from the Detention Center Thursday after posting bond.

