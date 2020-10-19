Man arrested on outstanding burglary, criminal sexual conduct charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested last week on outstanding burglary and criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to a news release, deputies were called to an address in Seneca just before 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 4 in regard to a reported assault.

Deputies made contact with the victim and the Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that Brandon Wayne Arnold, 38, of Seneca, had allegedly gone into the victim’s home without consent and committed non-consensual sexual acts on the victim.

Arnold was arrested on Oct. 16 on outstanding warrants charging him with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also charged with a violation of probation and a hold has been placed on him by the Clemson Police Department.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains in custody after being denied bond.

According to the release, Arnold will appear before a Circuit Court judge at a later time in regard to his bond.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate the case.