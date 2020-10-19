Man arrested on outstanding burglary, criminal sexual conduct charges in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Wayne Arnold – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested last week on outstanding burglary and criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to a news release, deputies were called to an address in Seneca just before 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 4 in regard to a reported assault.

Deputies made contact with the victim and the Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that Brandon Wayne Arnold, 38, of Seneca, had allegedly gone into the victim’s home without consent and committed non-consensual sexual acts on the victim.

Arnold was arrested on Oct. 16 on outstanding warrants charging him with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also charged with a violation of probation and a hold has been placed on him by the Clemson Police Department.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains in custody after being denied bond.

According to the release, Arnold will appear before a Circuit Court judge at a later time in regard to his bond.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories