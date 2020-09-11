Man arrested on outstanding warrants, drug trafficking charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on several charges Thursday.

According to a news release, Criminal Investigations Division investigators received information late Thursday morning that Derek Wayne Gibson, 40, of Westminster, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for grand larceny and third-degree burglary, was at an address on Shady Lane near Westminster.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the burglary and larceny charges stemmed from an incident on July 24 at the same Shady Lane address.

According to the warrants, Gibson reportedly went into a building on the property at that address and took an orange 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at around $5,500.

When investigators arrived on-scene on Thursday, they located Gibson and arrested him on the outstanding warrants.

Investigators said a quantity of methamphetamine was found on Gibson and based on the amount, an investigator was able to obtain an arrest warrant charging him with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Gibson remains in the Oconee County Detention Center on $70,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case.