Man arrested on rape, other child sex crimes in NC

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested on rape and other child sex crimes in Columbus County, North Carolina.

Travis Walker Houston was arrested on December 14, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Houston’s charges include:

two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

two counts of felony statutory sex offense with child by adult

felony first degree forcible rape

He is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.

Travis Walker Houston (courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Warrants allege that between July 1 and October 8, 2019 Houston, “did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a 10 year old child. Houston did engage in a sex act with a 10 year old child.”

Warrants also allege that between June 9 and September 8, 2018, Houston “did ravish and carnally know a 10 year old child by force and against the victim’s will. Houston did engage in a sex act with a 10 year old child. Houston did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a 10 year old child.”

Houston was 26-years-old at the time of both alleged incidents, according to the CCSO. The incidents reportedly involved two different children of the same age.

