Man arrested on sex crime charges involving multiple victims in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been arrested on multiple sex crime charges in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents include multiple sexual assault counts, which involved five separate adult victims.

27-year-old Tray Jerell Frasier was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Thursday morning. He’s been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree and one count each of Kidnapping, First Degree Burglary and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, four of the Criminal Sexual Conduct counts and the Kidnapping charge stem from an initial investigation into a sexual assault that was reported on April 25.

Investigators discovered additional victims who had been sexually assaulted by Frasier. According to arrest warrants, one victim was sexually assaulted in November 2018 in an incident in which Frasier was also charged with Kidnapping.

Two separate victims reported to investigators that Frasier sexually assaulted them, with one victim reporting a sexual assault that occurred in August 2020, deputies said. The other victim reported a sexual assault, which occurred in 2013.

In regards to the charges of First Degree Burglary, Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime and the final Criminal Sexual Conduct charge, those charges related to a separate report filed with the Sheriff’s Office on May 6, deputies said.

Arrest warrants say Frasier sexually assaulted the victim while possessing a firearm in February 2020. Frasier also broke into the victim’s residence at night, without consent and with the intent to commit a crime, while armed with a deadly weapon.

Frasier remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.