Man attacked by dog while walking down street in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police said a man was attacked by a dog Wednesday morning while walking down a street.

According to the police department, officers responded at about 9 a.m. to the 400 block of Brawley Street to meet with the man who was attacked.

The man told officers he was walking in the 300 block of Allen Street when a black and white pit bull ran into the street barking and growling at him.

Police said the dog bit the man on his left knee.

When the dog attempted to attack him again, the man pulled out his pocket knife and stabbed the dog, cutting her on the left side of her mouth.

A woman came out of the house then to get the dog.

She told police that she had been watching the dog for a friend for about two months.

Police told the woman that by law she was responsible for the dog, and that it was considered a dangerous animal after attacking the man.

The woman decided to surrender the dog for euthanasia.

The dog was taken to Spartanburg Humane Society where it was humanely euthanized, according to police. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was made aware of the incident.

Police said no charges were filed.