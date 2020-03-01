Man awarded $11M after police drug raid ends in shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man was awarded more than $11 million in a civil lawsuit after he was shot nine times by authorities during a drug raid and left paralyzed.

Julian Betton was shot by the Horry County Drug Enforcement Unit who fired 29 rounds at him in his Myrtle Beach home in April 2015.

Betton sued the DEU, Horry County and Myrtle Beach in November 2015. 

Betton’s attorney announced Thursday that he was awarded a $11.25 million settlement. The DEU said they followed protocol when entering Betton’s home and he shot at them but investigators determined that did not happen.

No officers were charged in the shooting.  

