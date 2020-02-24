Man barricaded inside home in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies are involved in an active scene on South Abbott Road near Walhalla that involves a man who is barricaded inside of a home.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to an address on South Abbott Road just before noon Monday in regard to a domestic disturbance and an assault involving a man and a woman.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the man has barricaded himself inside the home.

According to the release, the woman who was assaulted is not inside the home.

The sheriff’s office’s SWAT team was called in and South Abbott Road is currently blocked off from Coffee Road down to the incident location.

Deputies are also reportedly trying to make contact with the man at this time.

According to the release, deputies said there is information that leads them to believe that the man has access to weapons.

Sheriff’s Office officials said James M. Brown Elementary School was placed on a Code Yellow.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.