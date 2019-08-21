Man beaten, robbed at Gaffney motel, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a man was beaten and robbed at a motel early Tuesday morning in Gaffney.

According to a police report, the victim was in his room at the Baymont Inn on Stuard Street around 3:00am when his girlfriend called to say that she was outside his room and told him to open the door.

When he opened the door, the report says that two men pushed their way into the room and pointed a gun at the victim.

The victim was knocked to the ground and hit several times with a gun, the report said.

The victim told investigators that his girlfriend was aware that he had recently sold his truck and had $8,000 in cash in his possession.

The two men asked the victim where the money was and eventually stole the man’s wallet and call phone, according to the police report. The report says that $7,100 was recovered from the room by officers and returned to the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

One person has been charged in connection with the case, 28-year-old Melinda Charlene Upton.

According to jail records, Upton is charged with Kidnapping, first degree Burglary, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

There’s no word yet on whether police have identified the two other men involved in the case.

