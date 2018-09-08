Man charged after dog dragging in Spartanburg Co. amid social media uproar

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies say a man has been charged after a dog was dragged to death behind his truck in Spartanburg County.

Social media posts about the incident have been shared by hundreds of people, many of whom have reached out to 7News about the incident.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the man drove to the QuikTrip on Fairview Church Road in a pickup truck with a dog on a chain dragging behind.

A deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen at around 10:30pm.

The driver of the truck told deputies he did not know the dog was there and said he believed his friend must have chained the dog to the truck and didn't tell him.

An animal control officer was called and checked the driver's home and found three other dogs who were properly cared for.

The man was charged with Ill Treatment of Animals, a Spartanburg County ordinance violation.

The Sheriff's Office says there will be a meeting between with the Solicitor's Office Monday to determine if any higher level charges are appropriate in the case.

The Sheriff's Office also acknowledged the high level of social media scrutiny of the dog dragging incident and wrote in a statement:

"While empathizing with those citizens that are emotional, we still have to make decisions based on all the facts of the incident and the applicable law."