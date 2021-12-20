Man caught while stealing from vehicle in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was caught while stealing from a vehicle early Monday morning in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department was dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 90 block of Turtle Creek Drive to investigate a person checking door handles in an attempt to break into vehicles.

Once officers arrived on scene, they caught the suspect inside the vehicle, while also recognizing the vehicle as one that had previously been reported stolen a short time prior.

Police said the suspect made a run for it but officers were able to catch.

Officers arrested Steven Dellinger, 25, of Swannanoa, and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dellinger was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center. His bond is currently $5,000.