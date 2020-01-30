Man charged after 2-year-old treated for broken collarbone, burns in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a 2-year-old in his care was treated for burns and a broken collarbone in Greenville.

On Jan. 7, a 2-year-old victim was treated for second and third degree burns to the buttocks, according to a Greenville Police arrest warrant.

The suspect, 32-year-old Antonio Bright, claimed the child fell into a hot bathtub after being told to take a bath for messing his pull-up.

Bright said he jerked the child out of the tub when he heard him scream, the warrant says.

However, the child’s injuries were not consistent with the suspect’s account of the incident, police say.

According to the report, Bright inflicted “great bodily injury” to the child and caused “unreasonable harm” by not seeking medical treatment for almost 7 days.

He has been charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury on a child and unlawful neglect of a child by a legal custodian.