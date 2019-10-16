Man charged after armed robbery at convenience store in Boiling Springs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Boiling Springs on Sunday.

According to arrest warrants, the armed robbery happened at Fast Stop, located at 4019 Parris Bridge Road in Boiling Springs.

Deputies arrested and charged Robert Donatelli, Jr., 39, of Inman with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the warrants, Donatelli took the cash register and items from a victim while armed with a box cutter.

He was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he was being held on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.