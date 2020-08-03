Man charged after assaulting woman, resisting arrest in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department arrested a man after he was seen assaulting a woman in the Southside community on Saturday.

According to a news release, an officer was patrolling the area at around 9 p.m. when they were told by a pedestrian about an assault in progress on Depot Street.

When the officer arrived on-scene, a man was reportedly actively assaulting a woman. The officer tried to intervene and a chase occurred into a wooded area nearby.

The suspect — identified as Jermain Deshawn Davidson, 44, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation and resisting arrest.

An investigation revealed that the assault was a domestic in nature.

Davidson was also served with outstanding warrants for assault by strangulation, first-degree burglary and assault on a female from a separate incident from 2019.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

