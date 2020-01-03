Man charged after business armed robberies, sexual assaults in Spartanburg denied bond







SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of kidnapping, armed robbery and criminal sexual conduct charges following incidents in the city of Spartanburg Wednesday, was denied bond.

We reported Thursday that a man — later identified as Jamal Ryan Smith, 19, of Spartanburg — was detained and later charged following two business armed robberies and two sexual assaults Wednesday.

Smith was charged with five counts of kidnapping, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He was denied bond during the hearing and his initial appearance in court is set for March 5.

One victim spoke and talked about how he put a gun to her head and assaulted her.