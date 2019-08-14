Man charged after chase, crash in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County have arrested a man they say led them on a chase before crashing Wednesday afternoon.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle around 1:00pm for reckless driving and improper display of a tag.

The vehicle did not stop and was chased for around four miles at speeds of about 45 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase ended when deputies said the suspect attempted to drive through an area of traffic and lost control, crashing into two vehicles.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Daniel Timothy Falu of Seneca, jumped from the passenger side window of the vehicle and tried to run, deputies said.

Falu was Tased by deputies and taken into custody.

Nobody was hurt in the crash and deputies say vehicle damage was minor.

Falu is charged with Improper Display of Vehicle Tag, Reckless Driving, No South Carolina Driver’s License, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Failure to Register Vehicle, and Operating Vehicle Uninsured.

Falu is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.