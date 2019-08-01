Man charged after cocaine, handgun seized during home search in Hendersonville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kendall Angram

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Drug Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team arrested a man on drug and firearm charges Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, task force and SWAT team members executed a search warrant at a home on Woodcock Drive in Hendersonville on Wednesday, where they seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine and a handgun.

Kendall Deron Angram, 32, was arrested by detectives and charged with felony possession with intent to sale and delivery of cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sell and delivery of a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was later released after posting a $46,000 bond.

Anyone with information on suspected drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.

