ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man faces multiple charges after a crash killed a South Carolina State University student and a recent graduate.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash on Feb. 25, in Orangeburg County, left two people dead and injured three others.

Troopers charged Fuquan Mekhi C Hills, 23, with:

two counts of failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death

one count of failure to stop for blue light resulting in great bodily injury

two counts of felony DUI involving death

one count felony DUI with great bodily injury

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

unlawful possession of a firearm and open container

Hills was driving a 2015 Hyundai sonata at the time of the crash, troopers said.

South Carolina State University said Shemyia T. Riley, of Greenville, and Zeleria Simpson, of Charleston, were killed during the crash and three other students were taken to the hospital.

South Carolina State University said Riley, a junior majoring in social work, was a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar and recently named a 2022 Shining Star by the SC State University Foundation.

Simpson was a former standout guard for the Bulldogs women’s basketball team who graduated in May 2021 with a degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” SC State Interim President Alexander Conyers said. “There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families.