Man charged after downtown shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing five charges after a shooting in downtown Asheville on Sept. 12.

Asheville Police Officers responded to calls of gunshots being heard on N. Lexington Ave at about 2:05 a.m.

According to Asheville Police, they found five casings and obtained a description of the shooter who was later identified as Vadahl Eunioue Penland.

Officers located Penland at a nightclub on Patton Ave. and arrested him after he left the scene. During the course of his arrest, officers seized 2.14 g of fentanyl, 30 pills of Xanax, 1 AK style pistol and $289 in cash.

Penland was charged with the following:

Discharging a firearm in city limits

Going armed to the terror of the public

Resisting public official

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV

Penland was being held on a secure bond of $11,000, but since has posted bail and has been released.