Man charged after downtown shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing five charges after a shooting in downtown Asheville on Sept. 12.
Asheville Police Officers responded to calls of gunshots being heard on N. Lexington Ave at about 2:05 a.m.
According to Asheville Police, they found five casings and obtained a description of the shooter who was later identified as Vadahl Eunioue Penland.
Officers located Penland at a nightclub on Patton Ave. and arrested him after he left the scene. During the course of his arrest, officers seized 2.14 g of fentanyl, 30 pills of Xanax, 1 AK style pistol and $289 in cash.
Penland was charged with the following:
- Discharging a firearm in city limits
- Going armed to the terror of the public
- Resisting public official
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV
Penland was being held on a secure bond of $11,000, but since has posted bail and has been released.