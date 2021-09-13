Man charged after downtown shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing five charges after a shooting in downtown Asheville on Sept. 12.

Asheville Police Officers responded to calls of gunshots being heard on N. Lexington Ave at about 2:05 a.m.

According to Asheville Police, they found five casings and obtained a description of the shooter who was later identified as Vadahl Eunioue Penland.

Officers located Penland at a nightclub on Patton Ave. and arrested him after he left the scene. During the course of his arrest, officers seized 2.14 g of fentanyl, 30 pills of Xanax, 1 AK style pistol and $289 in cash.

Penland was charged with the following:

  • Discharging a firearm in city limits
  • Going armed to the terror of the public
  • Resisting public official
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV

Penland was being held on a secure bond of $11,000, but since has posted bail and has been released.

