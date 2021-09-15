Man charged after firing shots, hitting apartment in Asheville

Smith and Wesson .38 Revolver seized by Asheville Police in the arrest of Xavier Jerome Avery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged and arrested after officers heard multiple gunshots while working on Granda St. in Asheville.

Asheville Police officers arrested Xavier Jermone Avery on multiple charges and seized a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and ammunition. No one was injured, but a bullet hole was located in the door of an occupied apartment.

According to Asheville Police Department, Avery is charged with:

  • Firearm by felon,
  • Going armed to the terror of the public,
  • Discharge firearm in city limits,
  • Discharge into an occupied dwelling,
  • Assault on a government official and
  • Two counts of resist, delay, obstruct.

Avery is currently in jail on a $75,000 bond.

