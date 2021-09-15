Man charged after firing shots, hitting apartment in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged and arrested after officers heard multiple gunshots while working on Granda St. in Asheville.
Asheville Police officers arrested Xavier Jermone Avery on multiple charges and seized a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and ammunition. No one was injured, but a bullet hole was located in the door of an occupied apartment.
According to Asheville Police Department, Avery is charged with:
- Firearm by felon,
- Going armed to the terror of the public,
- Discharge firearm in city limits,
- Discharge into an occupied dwelling,
- Assault on a government official and
- Two counts of resist, delay, obstruct.
Avery is currently in jail on a $75,000 bond.