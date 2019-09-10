Man charged after allegedly hitting victim with car, pushing deputy in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on multiple charges Monday after officers were called to a home on a dispute call.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Gowan Loop in Marion just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The victim told deputies that he was at home on Gowan Loop when Justin Daniel Pfouts, 29, of Old Fort, drove onto his property and the two started arguing.

Pfouts then reportedly rammed into the victim, who was on a bike, with his car.

According to the release, as the deputy was taking Pfouts into custody, he pushed the deputy and then ran away.

He was taken into custody a short time later and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a government official or employee and resisting a public officer.