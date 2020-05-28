Man charged after home search in Laurens Co. revealed drugs, stolen gun and dirt bike

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton City Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies and officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Holmes Bridge Road in Clinton at around 6:30 a.m.

During the search, law enforcement found methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana plants, a stolen firearm and a stolen dirt bike.

Arkeyda Smoot was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen handgun.