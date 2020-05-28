Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

Man charged after home search in Laurens Co. revealed drugs, stolen gun and dirt bike

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Arkeyda Smoot- Courtesy of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton City Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies and officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Holmes Bridge Road in Clinton at around 6:30 a.m.

During the search, law enforcement found methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana plants, a stolen firearm and a stolen dirt bike.

Arkeyda Smoot was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen handgun.

Courtesy of Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories