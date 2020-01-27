Man charged after malnourished, improperly buried cows found in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after malnourished and improperly buried cows were found at a property in Anderson County.

On Jan. 15, Animal Control personnel responded to an address on Walker Cir. in Anderson in reference to some potentially malnourished cows.

During the search, 12 cows were seized, according to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Those animals are now at Dr. Martin’s clinic, deputies say.

Animal Control also found 6 recently deceased cows had not been properly buried on the property.

The suspect in this case, David Walker, turned himself in after being charged with 12 counts of Ill Treatment to Animals and 6 counts of Failure to Bury.