Man charged after pointing gun at victim, damaging wall in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies arrested a man after they say he threatened another person with a gun.

54-year-old Donald Clontz of West Union was arrested and charged with Pointing and Presenting Firearms at a Person, Malicious Injury to Personal Property, Common Law Breach of Peace.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a victim who said that Clontz was threatening his life and pointing a gun at him.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say Clontz smelled of alcohol and there was a bullet hole in a dresser mirror inside the home.

Investigators say some of the wall paneling had been pulled apart as well.

Deputies say they seized Clontz’s gun.

Clontz was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $9,250 bond.