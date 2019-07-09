Man charged after several break-ins in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say broke into several storage buildings during the month of June in Henderson County.

31-year-old Duane Harold Burgess is charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtain property by false pretense, and possession of stolen property.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, several storage buildings in the Edneyville community were broken into on June 5 and June 22.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.