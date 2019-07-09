Man charged after several break-ins in Henderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Duane Burgess booking photo from the Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office

Duane Burgess (From: Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man they say broke into several storage buildings during the month of June in Henderson County.

31-year-old Duane Harold Burgess is charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtain property by false pretense, and possession of stolen property.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, several storage buildings in the Edneyville community were broken into on June 5 and June 22.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store