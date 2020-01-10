Man charged after shooting Greenville man in garage during robbery

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a Greenville man during a robbery.

On Friday, 46-year-old Kelvin Douglas Bowers was arrested and charged with attempted murder for his involvement with the January 1 armed robbery on Calhoun Hill Way.

Greenville Police say a man was in his garage when Bowers approached him and asked for money.

Bowers shot the victim in the leg when he said he didn’t have any money, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and released later that day.

Bowers is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.