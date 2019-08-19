Man charged after stabbing on Broadview Drive in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing during a domestic incident Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police responded shortly after 12:30pm to the scene on Broadview Drive where they said one man stabbed another man.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody nearby on Beaumont Avenue a short time later.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Dinnall, was charged with attempted murder, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property, according to jail records.

Dinnall is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

