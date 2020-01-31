1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Buncombe County Schools Oconee County Schools

Man charged after stealing $5K worth of items from Henderson Co. store

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a larceny at a store in Henderson Co.

On Thursday, detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Cornelius Duncan, 41, of East Flat Rock. 

He is charged on multiple charges arising out of a breaking, entering and larceny occurring at Blossman Gas and Appliance on Spartanburg Highway in East Flat Rock on Jan. 13.

The incident occurred after a suspect entered the secured fenced area of the business and stole approximately $5,000 worth of tools and equipment from two service trucks.

Detectives have recovered $3,500 of the $5,000 of the items that were stolen.

The investigation is continuing and Duncan is in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $52,000 bond for the following charges:

  • Felony Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle x2
  • Felony Larceny After Break/Enter x2
  • Felony Possess Stolen Goods/Property
  • Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store