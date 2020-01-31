Man charged after stealing $5K worth of items from Henderson Co. store

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a larceny at a store in Henderson Co.

On Thursday, detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul Cornelius Duncan, 41, of East Flat Rock.

He is charged on multiple charges arising out of a breaking, entering and larceny occurring at Blossman Gas and Appliance on Spartanburg Highway in East Flat Rock on Jan. 13.

The incident occurred after a suspect entered the secured fenced area of the business and stole approximately $5,000 worth of tools and equipment from two service trucks.

Detectives have recovered $3,500 of the $5,000 of the items that were stolen.

The investigation is continuing and Duncan is in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $52,000 bond for the following charges: