Man charged after stolen high school band trailer from Rutherford Co. found in Inman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said a trailer reported as stolen from a Western North Carolina high school was found in Inman on Monday.

According to a news release, detectives with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found the trailer at a residence on Dean Avenue in Inman.

The trailer was reported stolen from the R.S. Central High School Marching Band.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said Mark Eugene Earnhart, of Inman, was charged by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for receiving of stolen goods.

An investigation into the trailer theft is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Ellenburg with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911, 828-287-6247, or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS(8477).