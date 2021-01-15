Man charged after victim shot in the face in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after a victim was shot in the face in Spartanburg County early Friday morning.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight to Ezell Rd. in Chesnee for a shooting. They found a victim who had been shot in the face, and he was transported to the hospital, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies that the victim had been invited to the house, but the suspect threatened to shoot him if he didn’t leave. The witness left the room to get away from the dispute and then heard a shot, deputies said.

The suspect called 911 after the shooting and was still at the scene when deputies arrived. He was detained without incident, and the gun was recovered. Deputies said the suspect confessed to the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive his injury but is going to lose an eye as a result. Jessie Dale Henderson, of Chesnee, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Henderson remains incarcerated, since a magistrate judge denied his bond.