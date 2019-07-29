Man charged, child safe after AMBER Alert in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (WSPA) – A man is in custody after an AMBER Alert was issued for a one-year-old girl who was reportedly taken in Rutherfordton early Sunday morning.

32-year-old Bryan Matthew Robinson is charged with child abduction, according to the Rutherfordton Police Department.

The AMBER Alert was issued shortly after 3:00am and police said Robinson was captured and the child was found safe just after 5:30am.

Rutherfordton Police said Robinson was found when officers were able to track his cell phone after they say he sent harassing text messages to the child’s mother.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Spindale Police Department assisted in the case.

Robinson is being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center on $75,000 bond. He is expected to appear Monday morning in district court.