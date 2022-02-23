GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and charged following armed robberies Monday in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to a robbery at Title Max on Laurens Road.

Officers said the male suspect threatened employees with a knife and ran from the scene with money.

Police said about an hour after this robbery, another robbery happened at the Little Cricket on Mauldin Road with the same suspect description.

During the robbery at Little Cricket, the suspect presented a knife, threatened employees and ran from the scene with money.

After further investigation, the officers on scene were able to identify the suspect and received a last known address.

Officers went to that address and located the suspect and took him into custody.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.