GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers responded at 1:05 a.m. to a residence on Werninger Court in the Lismore Park Subdivision for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Their identity has not been released.

During the investigation, officers spoke with several people who were present at the time of the shooting.

Officers determined Torqavious Brice Johnson, 18, of Greenville, had picked up a handgun from the floor after it fell, according to the police department. He pointed the firearm at the victim while handing it to him when it discharged fatally shooting him.

The police department charged Johnson with involuntary manslaughter.