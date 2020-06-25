Man charged for malicious damage to vehicle during protest in Greenville, police say

A man has been charged in an incident during a protest in Greenville. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged for malicious damage after throwing objects at a vehicle during a protest at Tanner’s Big Orange in Greenville last week.

We previously reported that activists were calling for charges to be filed against the man who drove an SUV through a crowd of protesters.

While reviewing surveillance video, detectives say they observed Markeese Brand throwing several objects at a vehicle in the parking lot of Tanner’s Big Orange. The estimated cost of the damage exceeds $2000, police said.

Greenville Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Markeese Rashi Brand for malicious damage.

The GPD investigation of the incident at Tanner’s involving a vehicle that entered the restaurant parking lot during a protest is still ongoing.

As officers observe clear violations of the law, they are addressing them on a case-by-case basis. Officers are still reviewing video from multiple sources.

Other individuals may face charges before the investigation concludes, police said.Anyone with information that could be helpful is encouraged to call Greenville Police at (864) 271-5333.