Man charged for sexual exploitation of minors in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged for sexual exploitation of minors in Greenville County.

Russell Dean Stokes, 52, of Taylors has been arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Stokes, the attorney general said. Investigators say Stokes distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Stokes was arrested on September 11, 2020. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.