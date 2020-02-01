Man charged for sexually assaulting child at his home in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged for sexually assaulting a child at his home in Simpsonville.

On Jan. 29, Simpsonville Police responded to a residence for a report of a suspect who lured a juvenile into his home and sexually assaulted them.

The suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Martin Acosta Mundo, was arrested and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Third Degree.

Mundo was given no bond and was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case or if you have a minor child who may have had contact with Mundo, please contact Investigator Jason Weibel of the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536 or at jweibel@simpsonvillepd.com.

All information will be kept confidential.