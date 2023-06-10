ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was stabbed during a verbal argument on Monday, June 5th.

Officers said that they responded to the area of Haywood and College Street for a report of a stabbing around 4:07 p.m.

A witness told officers the two men were in a verbal argument. Then the suspect pulled out a buck knife, started swinging, slashed the victim’s hand, and then left the scene before officers got there.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, who has been identified as William Garland Kuykendall, 54.

Kuykendall was in a nearby parking garage when officers arrested him. According to officers, Kuykendall has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Kuykendall was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond issued by the magistrate.