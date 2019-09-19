Man charged in Aug. shooting incident at Asheville apartment complex

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Terrell Antoine Mosley

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers made an arrest Wednesday following a shooting at an area apartment complex last month.

According to a police department news release, Terrell Antoine Mosley, 30, of Asheville, was charged following a shooting at Hillcrest apartments on Aug. 23, where a man was shot in the arm while inside his vehicle.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital where he was treated and was later discharged.

Mosley was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store