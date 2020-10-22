Man charged in connection to crash that killed Greenville Co. Sgt.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Greenville County Sergeant Conley Jumper on Tuesday.

Sgt. Jumper died Tuesday following a crash along Interstate 85 after a fight during a traffic stop.

SLED said two suspects are in custody following the crash, Tornell Laureano and Ray Kelly.

Ray Kelly has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Ray Kelly

(Greenville Co. Detention Center)

According to jail records, he has been charged with the following:

Speeding

Driving too close to vehicle in front

No drivers license

False information to police

Trafficking meth and cocaine

Murder

Possession of weapon during a violent crime

Resisting arrest with assault/ injury (2)

Assault and Battery high and aggravated

Resisting arrest with deadly weapon

Laureano was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a drug trafficking charge.

Tornell Laureano

(Greenville Co. Detention Center)

A memorial in honor of Sgt. Jumper was set up outside the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center. The funeral will be Friday, October 23 at 9:00am at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.