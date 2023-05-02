ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An additional suspect was charged Monday in connection with a January murder in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department charged 26-year-old Jamel Marquis Fisher with felony accessory after the fact for the death of Mackenzie McCord Strickland.

On January 18, Officers found Strickland on Southern Street with several gunshot wounds.

Police arrested 27-year-old Cody Lee Guyton the following day and charged him with first-degree murder.

Further details revealed in the death investigation led to the arrest of Fisher.

Police also charged Fisher with carrying a concealed gun during his arrest.

Strickland’s murder remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411 or contact the police at (828) 252-1110.