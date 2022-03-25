ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- As we previously reported, the husband of 71-year-old Rebecca Lacey Sorrow is being charged for her murder.

Anderson County deputies say the investigation begin when 69-year-old Kenny Roger Turk went to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

We’re told, while he was being treated for a panic attack, he claimed he had done something to his wife at their home in Anderson County.

“We sent detectives down to Jacksonville, Florida, we worked in conserve, and had plenty of assistants down that way from their sheriff’s office,” Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 16, Anderson Co. deputies came to their home in Starr on a welfare check.

“We responded there for a deceased female, later identified as Rebecca Sorrow,” Foster said.

Deputies believe she had been dead for a day or two before she was found.

“As far as putting pieces together and following the evidence, following the leads, detectives were able to identify Turk as the suspect and the person we were going to charge in this case,” deputies said.

Sorrow was a psychologist in Anderson Co.

Deputies say this case is an example of how violence like this can happen to anyone.

ACSO said, “She did have a doctorate is my understanding. It’s bad when it happens to anybody, it’s bad any time someone takes a life, it’s going to negatively reflect for everyone. In this case, it is odd for me to see that is was the husband of the psychologist, but we never know what’s going through someone’s head at any given time.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no bond was set for Turk by the magistrate judge, but bond could later be set by a higher judge.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation.