Man charged in connection to stolen Walhalla HS band trailer

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been charged with the recent theft of the Walhalla High School band trailer.

33-year-old Jason Bradley Pierce was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 1:09 p.m. Tuesday on two charges of grand larceny from the sheriff’s office. Pierce was also charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny related to an investigation by the Seneca Police Department.

One of the grand larceny charges filed by the sheriff’s office stems from the theft of the Walhalla High School band trailer that was taken from the campus of Walhalla High School during the early morning hours of Dec. 7.

The second grand larceny charge filed by the sheriff’s office comes as a result of an investigation into a larceny of two utility trailers and other tools that were taken from an address on Willow Pond Drive near Seneca between Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.

On Dec. 11, investigators from the sheriff’s office were notified by investigators from the Seneca Police Department, who were conducting an investigation related to trailer thefts in the city of Seneca, that the trailers were discovered at an address on Ellen Street in Anderson, which is in the Homeland Park area. The trailers were recovered, according to investigators.

At this time, Pierce remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $29,500 surety bond.