River Allen Argabright is accused of touching a 16-year-old without consent in a Seneca grocery store. (Seneca Police)

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to the unwanted touching of a teenaged employee at a Seneca grocery store Sunday.

Seneca Police Officers responded to a call at a local Seneca grocery store about an incident of unwanted touching.

River Allen Argabright is charged with assault and battery in the 2nd degree for touching a 16-year-old employee on the buttocks without consent.

He is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.